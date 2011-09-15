Tom Brady Wants Patriots Fans To "Start Drinking Early" On Sunday

Tom Brady told reporters yesterday that Patriots fans should get hammered before the New England-San Diego game on Sunday.



Here’s what he said:

Yeah, start drinking early. Get nice and rowdy. It’s a 4:15 game, they’ll have a lot of time to get lubed up, come out here and cheer for the home team.

A team spokesperson later clarified that Brady “wants everyone to drink a lot of water, stay hydrated. Drink responsibly.”

Sunday’s game is a big one — both the Patriots and the Chargers are consensus playoff teams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.