Tom Brady Wants Patriots Fans To "Start Drinking Early" On Sunday

Tom Brady told reporters yesterday that Patriots fans should get hammered before the New England-San Diego game on Sunday.
Here’s what he said:
Yeah, start drinking early. Get nice and rowdy. It’s a 4:15 game, they’ll have a lot of time to get lubed up, come out here and cheer for the home team.
A team spokesperson later clarified that Brady “wants everyone to drink a lot of water, stay hydrated. Drink responsibly.”
Sunday’s game is a big one — both the Patriots and the Chargers are consensus playoff teams.
