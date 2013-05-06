Tom Brady Went Nuts After Reportedly Winning $23,500 At The Kentucky Derby

Tom Brady is always at the Kentucky Derby, usually in full derby-style. According to football writer Chris B. Brown who was at the tracks, it was rumoured Brady put $4,700 on Orb. Since Orb won, this would leave Brady with about $23,500 in winnings.



There’s video of Brady screaming in celebration after Orb won, so we’re guessing he definitely won a bunch of money. Brady starts screaming at the 20 second mark (via Big Lead Sports):

