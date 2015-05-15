Tom Brady has made $150 million in his career

Tom Brady has made a whopping $US149.8 million in his career and will reach $US181.8 million if he plays out his current contract with the New England Patriots, which goes through the 2017 season, according to Spotrac.com.

Brady’s career earnings trail Peyton Manning’s $US229.7 million by a wide margin. However, Brady has still hit $US150 million despite playing on modest salaries as a sixth-round draft pick in his first two seasons in the league and restructuring his contract numerous times to help the Patriots’ salary cap situation at the likely expense of his own earning power.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.