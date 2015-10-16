Tom Brady blasts Coca-Cola as 'poison' and mocks fans of Frosted Flakes

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lashed out at Coca-Cola, calling the soda “poison for kids,” while accusing other food companies of lying to Americans in a recent interview.

“You’ll probably go out and drink Coca-Cola and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s no problem.’ Why? Because they pay lots of money for advertisements to think that you should drink Coca-Cola for a living? No, I totally disagree with that,” Brady said in an interview with

Boston sports radio station WEEI.

“The fact that they can sell [Coca-Cola] to kids? That’s poison for kids,” he said.

Brady also ripped into Kellogg’s Frost Flakes cereal, saying he couldn’t believe that Americans actually think it qualifies as food.

“I think we’ve been lied to by a lot of food companies over the years, by a lot of beverage companies over the years. But we still do it. That’s just America,” Brady said. “We believe that Frosted Flakes is a food.”

“You keep eating those things and you keep wondering why we do have just incredible rates of disease in our country,” he added.

Coca-Cola and Frosted Flakes later hit back at Brady.

“All of our beverages are safe and can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle,” Coca-Cola said in a statement reported by Fox Business. “We offer more than 200 low‐ and no‐calorie beverages in the U.S. and Canada and a wide variety of smaller portion sizes of our regular drinks,” the spokesperson added. “As a responsible beverage company and marketer, we prominently provide calorie and sugar information for our beverages so people can choose what makes sense for them and their families.”

Kellogg released a statement saying its cereal “is a delicious and nutritious breakfast.”

“Numerous studies show that a cereal breakfast is associated with lower BMIs (body mass index) in both children and adults. As a matter of fact, a serving of Frosted Flakes with skim milk has just 150 calories and delivers valuable nutrients including calcium, B vitamins and iron,” the statement reads.

