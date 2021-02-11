Tom Brady's teammates attended Bucs' Super Bowl parade wearing T-shirts with his famously embarrassing NFL combine photo

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Vita Vea and Kevin Minter wore matching T-shirts with Brady’s infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine at the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

Tom Brady is riding high after securing his record seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LV.

His teammates still found a way to poke fun at their star quarterback.

Vita Vea and Kevin Minter arrived at the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory parade wearing matching T-shirts featuring Brady’s infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady is riding high after securing his record seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LV.

But some of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have found a hilarious way to humble their esteemed quarterback.

AP Photo/Gerry Broome Tom Brady.

Third-year nose tackle Vita Vea and eighth-year linebacker Kevin Minter arrived at the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory parade on the Hillsborough River wearing matching T-shirts featuring Brady’s infamous â€” and incredibly dorky â€” photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine.

The Bucs are rocking shirts with Tom Brady’s draft photo at the parade ???? pic.twitter.com/0YYUq7Rx4c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 10, 2021

In the 21-year-old picture, a then-22-year-old Brady poses topless while wearing nothing but a pair of baby blue shorts. The now five-time Super Bowl MVP stands awkwardly with his arms dangling by his sides, and the cut of his bangs is not exactly flattering.

Still, Tampa Bay’s official Instagram account wasn’t shy about sharing Vea’s and Minter’s “drip” from Wednesday’s celebrations.

Buccaneers/Instagram Vita Vea (left) and Kevin Minter (right) rock Tom Brady NFL Draft combine T-shirts.

Their hijinks are certainly not unprecedented. Bucs centre Ryan Jensen arrived at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday wearing a similar T-shirt poking fun at his QB.

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt ???????? @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

Brady’s fans and foes can now purchase the hilarious gear for themselves. TeeChip is selling the T-shirts in a variety of colours for $US19.99. Get ’em while they’re hot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.