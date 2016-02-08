Tom Brady was booed by fans during an introduction ceremony of Super Bowl MVPs

Though Tom Brady and his Patriots are not playing in Super Bowl 50, he is still receiving hostile treatment from fans.
During a pregame intro ceremony where former Super Bowl MVPs were announced, Brady was greeted by a loud chorus of boos.
It stood out compared to the warm cheers for nearly every other player who came out.
Here’s the crowd reaction to Brady:
Shortly after, former Patriots Deion Branch came out, and he was also booed, though not as loud.
Even in neutral territory in Santa Clara, California, Brady is not a crowd favourite.
