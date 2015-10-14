At 38, Tom Brady is on pace to have his best season ever

Tom Brady is on pace to have his best season ever in several key statistical categories. He is also on pace to have the NFL’s first 5,500-yard passing season, which would break Peyton Manning’s record.

Tom Brady is also 38 years old, an age at which few quarterbacks are still playing, much less succeeding and breaking records.

At his current pace, Brady would set career highs in completion percentage (72.5%), yards per attempt (8.7), rating (121.5), and yards per game (346.8). The later has Brady on pace to reach 5,548 yards this season, which would break the record Manning set in 2013, when he passed for 5,477 yards, at age 37. And yet, Brady (1,387) actually has fewer yards through four games than Manning did in his record-breaking season (1,470).

