Tom Brady: It 'would be great' if Donald Trump won the election

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw his support behind presidential candidate Donald Trump Wednesday, hours before the second Republican debate.

The Super Bowl MVP, whose four-game suspension for using deflated footballs was recently overturned by a judge, says he thinks his golf partner can win.

“I hope so,” he said. “It would be great. There would be a putting green on the White House lawn, I can tell you that.”

Brady’s locker sported a “Make America Great Again” red hat sent to him by Trump.

“It was a nice keepsake,” he said. “It could be a — yeah, a nice piece of memorabilia he sent me.”

Brady will lead the Patriots against the Packers Sunday night.

