Tom Brady once again sidesteps questions about Trump, asks reporter 'what's going on in the world?'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed the media from Houston on Monday night ahead of Super Bowl 51, and again avoided any substantive answers when asked about his relationship with Donald Trump.

“I’m not talking politics at all,” he said. “I just want to focus on the positive aspects of this game, my teammates and the reason why we are here. It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. I just want to focus on the positive nature of two great teams competing at this level.”

Brady was also asked about Trump and the immigration ban when he suggested he wasn’t aware of the ban or the protests.

“What’s going on in the world?” Brady responded. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person.”

Although Brady had a red “Make America Great Again” hat prominently displayed in his locker 16 months ago, and although Trump has repeatedly name-checked the New England quarterback, both during his campaign and after his victory on Nov. 7, Brady continues to stay mum on their relationship.

During his weekly appearance on the New England radio program “The Kirk & Callahan Show” earlier this month, Brady went on an uncharacteristically extended rant about how he is sick of being asked about the 45th president.

“Why does that make such a big deal?” Brady said about his relationship with Trump, specifically that they talked on the phone after the election. “I don’t understand that.”

