Tom Brady And Gisele Had A Baby Girl Yesterday

Gisele and Tom Brady had a baby girl yesterday, December 5th. Vivian Lake was born at home.



Gisele posted this photo and message on her Facebook page:

“We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel. Vivian Lake was born at home on December 5. She is healthy and full of life.Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings.”

Photo: Facebook

We’re sure Vivian will be watching her daddy take on the Texans Monday night.

