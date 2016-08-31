Go inside the glassy skyscraper condo Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are selling for $17.25 million

Now that they have a new Tribeca condo in their collection, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly listing the four-bedroom apartment they have owned in the towering One Madison skyscraper since 2014.

The couple bought the 48th-floor spread for about $11.7 million and are now looking to flip it for $17.25 million, according to Variety.

Stretching 3,310 square feet, the apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over Madison Square Park, the Empire State Building, and much of Lower and Midtown Manhattan. It was remodeled by noted architect Peter Marino.

Building amenities also include a lap pool, steam room, private dining room, and gym.

Jim St. André and Stephanie McDonough of Core have the listing.

There are plenty of stunning views to be had from throughout the apartment, including from this den. Core Try getting some work done while gazing out on the Empire State Building. Core A private elevator opens on to the light-soaked living and dining room. Core Brady and Bündchen make their primary residence in Chestnut Hill, just outside of Boston, so it's not clear how much time they actually spent here. Core An extra-large soaking tub is positioned right next to the windows. There are three-and-a-half bathrooms in total. Core

