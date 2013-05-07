Tom Brady Is Embracing The 'Punk' Theme At The Met Gala

This year’s theme for the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” and Tom Brady is embracing it. We think.



Brady is wearing a bright blue suit jacket (and somehow still looks good) and his super model wife Gisele looks amazing in a revealing black dress:

Another notable athlete couple is in attendance at the gala as well, Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods, making their first red carpet appearance together. Woods and Vonn kept it a little more conservative:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.