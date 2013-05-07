Tom Brady Is Embracing The 'Punk' Theme At The Met Gala

This year’s theme for the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” and Tom Brady is embracing it. We think.
Brady is wearing a bright blue suit jacket (and somehow still looks good) and his super model wife Gisele looks amazing in a revealing black dress:
Another notable athlete couple is in attendance at the gala as well, Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods, making their first red carpet appearance together. Woods and Vonn kept it a little more conservative:
