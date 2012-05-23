Tom Brady And Gisele Are Expecting Another Baby!

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Gisele, Tom Brady’s model wife, is reportedly pregnant with the couple’s second child, according several Brazilian news outlets.Gisele is currently in her home country of Brazil promoting her new lingerie line, and has been telling friends in family there that she’s two months pregnant.



From the Boston Herald:

“But sources told globo.com and Fabio Lage, who writes the “House of Models” column for ig.com.br, that Bundchen has told people about the pregnancy, including Givenchy guru Ricardo Tisci, who dressed the supermodel mummy for the Met Costume Gala in NYC on May 7.”

We hope the rumours are true, who wouldn’t want another Brady-Bundchen babe running around? And let’s face it, athletes’ kids are way cooler than we’ll ever be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.