Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots offence started the season right last night.



Brady became the 11th quarterback to throw for at least 500 yards, and broke a Patriots record, throwing for 517. The Pats offence totaled 622 yards, the most ever in New England history.

Here are two beauties from Brady last night:

