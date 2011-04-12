Here's A Bitter Reminder For All The NFL Teams That Passed On Tom Brady In The Draft

In a recent documentary, “The Brady 6,” ESPN takes a look back at the 2000 draft and the day that Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round.



The experience was so jarring, that Brady was reduced to tears recalling that day 11 years later.

While taking Brady with the 199th pick was certainly a great move for the Patriots, one could also argue that the franchise gets a little too much credit.

After all, if Bill Belichick and company knew how great Brady was going to be, they wouldn’t have risked waiting until the sixth round.

So rather than give too much praise to the Patriots for the pick, maybe it is better to look at the teams that passed on the future Hall-of-Famer.

Here are the 12 quarterbacks that were drafted in the 2000 NFL draft:

This was clearly a weak draft for quarterbacks. Chad Pennington was the only QB to go in the first two rounds, and only three were taken before the fifth round.

Among the players taken in this draft, Marc Bulger is the only other quarterback besides Brady to be selected to a Pro Bowl. And Brady is the only pick to ever be named first-team All-Pro (he has done it twice). Bulger, along with Chad Pennington, are the only other QBs to spend more than one season as his team’s primary starter. And two of the players (Giovanni Carmazzi, JaJuan Seider) never played a down in the NFL. Meanwhile, Brady is one of only three players still active (Pennington, Redman).

Of the teams that took quarterbacks ahead of Brady, the Jets, Ravens, Steelers, and Saints have since found franchise signal callers. The same cannot be said for the 49ers or Browns.

Maybe the Patriots deserve a heap of praise. Or maybe they don’t. Or maybe it would be more accurate to criticise the 49ers and Browns for passing on Brady when they had the chance.

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

