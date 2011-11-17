Interim Penn State Head Coach Tom Bradley Testified Before The Grand Jury Too

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Current interim head coach at Penn State Tom Bradley has been very quiet and has not commented on the scandal hardly at all.But a source close to the investigation told Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News that Bradley also testified in front of the grand jury in the case against Jerry Sandusky.



Bradley will not comment on the issue because of the “ongoing nature of the case.”

