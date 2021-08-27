Toll drivers go on strike around Australia on Friday.

Toll workers have gone on strike on Friday as scheduled, disrupting supply chains.

Last-minute discussions between Toll management and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) failed to resolve the dispute over outsourcing and job security.

There is expected to be some impact on Toll clients, including supermarkets Woolworths and Coles, as well as Amazon, Bunnings and others.

The strike action against logistics company Toll has gone ahead, after proposed last-minute talks failed to resolve the industrial dispute.

First announced on Monday, the industrial action organised by the Transport Workers Unions (TWU) has seen thousands of Toll workers pull the handbrake for a 24-hour period.

The strike is expected to disrupt supply lines around the country, including for supermarkets Coles and Woolworths, e-commerce giant Amazon, and Wesfarmer brands like Bunnings and Kmart.

The Toll workers are protesting against proposals which the TWU says could outsource as much as half their work to contractors.

“There is no grey area when it comes to job security. Either the jobs are secure Toll jobs or they aren’t,” said Richard Olsen, secretary of the Queensland and New South Wales branches of the TWU and the lead negotiator with Toll.

“Toll’s proposal makes clear that if workers signed onto it, good, permanent jobs would become a thing of the past, to be replaced by a second-grade, insecure workforce. After months of negotiations, Toll knows it must provide job security guarantees to reach an agreement with workers.”

The strikes on Friday mark a culmination of tensions between the two sides, with each making accusations against the other. Toll claimed on Friday morning that the union wasn’t negotiating in good faith and wasn’t interested in a resolution.

“Negotiations are supposed to be two sides coming together to work out their differences. To present what each side wants and then negotiate – actually compromise – until an agreement is reached. Unfortunately, only Toll is making any effort to compromise in these negotiations,” Alan Beacham, president of Toll division Global Express, said in a statement.

He added the multi-billion dollar logistics company wasn’t going to be “bullied” by the unions.

TWU has fired back, accusing the logistics company of spreading “misinformation” and using “scare tactics of standing over workers to discourage them from exercising their industrial right to strike”.

Neither side appears ready to back down in the dispute, with the strike going ahead as planned and TWU national secretary Michael Kaine refusing to rule out another.

Applications for separate strikes against Linfox and subsidiary Bevchain are currently with the Fair Work Commission (FWC), leaving the door open for industry-wide action.

“Transport is in a crisis underpinned by crushing financial pressure on supply chains from wealthy retailers, manufacturers and oil companies at the top,” Kaine said. “This is the Amazon effect, but there are no winners when companies try to play wealthy behemoths like Amazon and Uber at their own game, there are only deaths, injuries and exploitation.

“The solution is to lift standards in transport, not compete in a never-ending race to the bottom which puts companies out of business and kills hundreds more people in truck crashes.”