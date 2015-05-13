An Australian company which started with a horse and cart is being bought for $6.5 billion by Japan Post

A Postman in Japan. Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

Shareholders of transport group Toll Holdings, which started in 1888 hauling coal with a horse and cart at Newcastle, NSW, have overwhelmingly voted to accept a $6.5 billion takeover offer from Japan Post.

The $9.04 per share bid, about 49% more than Toll’s closing price when the offer was made in February, was accepted at a meeting of shareholders.

Japan Post is seeking international expansion because its local market has shrunk with a declining population and a growing reliance on the internet for communication.

The offer price represents a market capitalisation of almost $6.5 billion.

Toll will be run as a division within Japan Post, will retain its name and the current CEO, Brian Kruger, will report to Japan Post CEO Toru Takahashi.

