Toll: Here's Why Selling McMansions To Rich People Is Awesome These Days

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers just reported their fourth quarter results today.



While they continued to lose money mostly due to inventory write-downs and other charges, they are becoming increasingly optimistic about the future housing market.

Why?

Because they’ve noticed that their key customers, wealthy Americans, are doing just fine, and have a very bright future.

They also say houses are more affordable than they’ve been in a very long time. So perhaps it’s time you upgraded your life with one of their latest models…

They also say houses are more affordable than they've been in a very long time.

