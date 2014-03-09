Here's How To Use A Toll-Free Number To Make A Tumblr Audio Post

Tumblr users can now place phone calls to a toll-free number in order to leave an audio note on their blog.

This feature could be useful if you’re on the go and quickly want to share a thought. Tumblr announced the new feature yesterday with a hilarious video, which you should definitely check out. We first saw the news on TechCrunch.

But first, here’s how to set it up.

1. From your Tumblr dashboard, click on the cog to access your settings.

2. Next, hit “Account.”

3. Scroll down until you see “Set up your phone.” Click on it.

4. Type in your mobile phone number and then select which of your Tumblr blogs you want the audio to post to.

5. To make your first audio post, call 1-866-584-6757. The audio post appears on your blog within seconds of hanging up the phone. And the audio quality is surprisingly good, though call quality may vary depending on which service provider you have. We tested it on Verizon Wireless 4G LTE.

