Toll Brothers CEO On The Housing Market: 'It's Really Good' And We're Raising Prices Left And Right

The CEO of homebuilder Toll Brothers is on CNBC right now, talking about the state of the market.



When asked by Maria Bartiromo about the state of the market, he says “It’s really good.”

We’re somewhat stunned since we haven’t heard anyone say this.

Remember that Toll Brothers is a high end market, with most houses $575K or more, so this is not necessarily relevant to the broader market.

Some more nuggets.

25% of his company’s communities have seen a price increase since January 1.

In New York “We’re raising prices every week.”

He says it’s the ‘best spring in 5 year.”

Texas is doing well.

Vegas is still slow.

California is “hot.”

The Boston-DC corridor is doing well.

The Florida second-home market is coming back.

This market is continuing for us through the month of march.

More to come…

