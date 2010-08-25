A Homebuilder's Strategy For Coping With Housing Doldrums: Buy More Land!

This morning’s ugly existing home sales number, and the revelation that there’s still 12.5 months of housing inventory on the market is something of a kick in the gut to the homebuilders.



(Actually, the homebuilder stocks, like Toll Brothers have come back a bit since the initial selloff, but the bottom line is that there’s little to be bullish about in this sector.)

So what’s a homebuilder to do when building homes is pointless?

Buy more land, of course!

That’s what Toll Brothers CEO told Bloomberg interview:

Yearley, 50, looks to balance that maxim with his desire to cut deals as he seeks to end three years of losses at the largest U.S. luxury-home builder. After becoming chief executive officer two months ago, he’s pressing on with a strategy to buy land at sunken values even as demand for new homes is sluggish.

“Our shareholders will be better served by this company growing through acquiring more land at today’s prices,” Yearley said during an Aug. 11 interview at his office in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “When you get it, it’s gold.”

