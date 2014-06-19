J. R. R. Tolkien Has A Touching Message For His Former Teachers In Newly Discovered Letter

“Lord Of The Rings” author J. R. R. Tolkien reveals a touching message he wished he could tell his former teachers in a newly discovered letter.

As the The Guardian reports, the letter — written 50 years ago this week — was recently rediscovered by Anne Mountfield, its recipient. Mrs. Mountfield was a new teacher, according to The Guardian, who had originally written to Tolkien to let him know how much her students liked his book “The Hobbit.” One of her students also wrote the author a letter.

In his response, Tolkien acknowledges his frustrations as a fellow teacher, writing that “all teaching is exhausting, and depressing.” Tolkien also writes about how he wishes he could let his former teachers know their impact on him, even if he appeared to be “looking out of the window or giggling at my neighbour.”

The letter is currently up for auction in London and The Guardian reports that it is “expected to fetch up to £2,000.”

Read J. R. R. Tolkien’s full letter below:

Dear Mrs. Mountfield, The letter you sent from one of your class children gave me great pleasure. “The Hobbit” seems to go down well at school; I have had several letters telling me of class activities arising from interest in it. Not all as well penned as this. All the same, I hope it will turn out not be the only to you from Oxford, for you to hand on. All teaching is exhausting, and depressing and one is seldom comforted by knowing when one has had some effect. I wish I could now tell some of mine (of long ago) how I remember them and things they said, though I was (only, as it appeared) looking out of the window or giggling at my neighbour. Yours sincerely, J. R. R. Tolkien

