Tolkien Estate Suing Warner Bros. For $80M Over Online Slot Machines—Here's Today's Buzz

- All Movie PhotoWarner Bros. is being sued by the estate of “Lord of The Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien in an $80 million lawsuit over online slot machines and other digital merchandise. It’s not the hugely successful movies they’re fighting over, it’s merchandising that the Estate says was never anticipated as part of its original deal back in 1969. “Not only are gambling services outside the rights granted, but this exploitation of Tolkien’s well-loved work has offended and distressed Tolkien’s devoted fans, harming Tolkien’s legacy and reputation,” The Tolkien Estate said in a separate statement to Deadline.
- Japanese anime film “Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo,” the third release from a popular franchise, pulled in $13.9 million over the weekend—making it Japan’s biggest box office opening of the year.
- Director Martin Scorsese celebrated his 70th birthday Saturday night at The Spotted Pig in the West Village. Guests at the four-course dinner included Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Steven Spielberg, Michael J. Fox, Fran Lebowitz, Steve Buscemi, Elvis Costello and Emily Mortimer.
- Charlize Theron has shed her blonde locks in favour of a shaved head for her role as Furiosa in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
- Good news “My Girl” fans of the 90s! Anna Chlumsky is returning to the (small) screen on NBC’s new “Hannibal” starring as “Miriam Lass, a young FBI trainee under the tutelage of Laurence Fishburne’s Jack Crawford.” The show is set to star Hugh Dancy as FBI agent Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as the titular cannibal.
- Fellow 90s “All That” star and current “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson is currently developing a single-camera sitcom for NBC with Lorne Michaels. If picked up, Thompson will write, star, and executive produce the show about Kenan Monroe, a New Yorker who moves in with his in-laws in the suburbs.
- Rihanna’s backstage food demands include Cheetos, Ruffles, Oreos, Gummi Bears, Capri Sun and a long list of other munchie-friendly junk foods.
