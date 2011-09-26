Toledo Athletic Director Petitioning To Get Wrongful Loss To Syracuse Overturned

The University of Toledo and Syracuse University went into overtime in the Carrier Dome on Saturday after Toledo sunk a field goal late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.



But that field goal, as referees admitted Sunday, actually should have won the game for Toledo. Syracuse scored a touchdown minutes earlier, and missed the extra point but the referees said the point was good.

When Toledo called for a review of the extra point, the referees still said it was good. But Sunday, they changed their minds, and admitted the extra point was not good.

Toledo athletic director, Mike O’Brien, told the Toledo Blaze:

“I requested of our Mid-American Conference commissioner, Jon Steinbrecher, that he contact the Big East Conference relative to [Saturday’s] UT-Syracuse game and ask that the win be vacated and awarded to the University of Toledo.”

With all the replay technology, something like this should never happen in a football game at this level. O’Brien said he’s not sure how the appeal will turn out, but we’re interested to see as well.

Here’s a video thanks to SportsGrid:



