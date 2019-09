Six Apart and VideoEgg are merging.



We said they would and Six Apart CEO Chris Alden denied it till he was blue in the face.

(Maybe he didn’t know about the deal? He’s not joining the new company.)

TechCrunch has details on the new company, called SAY Media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.