TOLDJA: 3D TV Was Dead On Arrival

The “hit products” at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show will be 80 iPad knock-offs that no one wants to buy because they aren’t iPads.

And that’s fitting. Because last year’s “hit product” was another product that no one wanted to buy: 3D TV.

Last year, when 3D TV was all the rage, we told you it was dead on arrival.

And OH the screams.

What fuddy-duddies we were. Not seeing the immense joy of having to wear those stupid glasses and get a headache watching shows that were no better in 3D than they are in 2D.

Well, now 3D TV makers are slashing prices on the sets because no one wants them. Just as the makers of the 80 iPad knock-offs will soon be slashing prices on them because no one wants them.

(Which brings us back to the question we asked last year at this time: Why does anyone even go to CES?)

In case you’re curious, here are the 10 Reasons 3D TV is Dead On Arrival, which produced so many screams when we published it last year.

Top 10 Reasons 3D TV Will Bomb:

1. No one wants to wear those stupid glasses

2. Those stupid glasses cost $75 a pop

3. Those stupid glasses are different for every TV manufacturer: There’s no common standard

4. To throw a 3D Super Bowl party, you’ll need 20 pairs of those stupid glasses, which will cost you as much as an amazing 50-inch high def 2D TV.

5. Those stupid glasses are battery powered–yet another gadget whose batteries you have to worry about

6. Those stupid glasses give you a headache

7. There’s nothing to watch in 3D

8. 3D just isn’t that great: Bad TV will still be bad in 3D

9. You just bought a brand new awesome $1,500 high-def TV

10. 3D doesn’t come in high-def because your cable connection can’t handle high-def 3D yet

Sure, some gamers and porn aficionados will shell out for some sets. But unless/until 3D is as simple as switching to another channel (no stupid glasses), 3D for the mainstream will be D. O. A.

See Also:

3D TV Is Dead On Arrival

What People Really Think Of 3D TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.