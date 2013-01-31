Spectacular 360-Degree Aerial Footage Of The Tolbachik Volcano Erupting

This is the best thing I’ve seen in some time: A zoomable, panable 360-degree VIDEO of the erupting Tolbachik Volcano, taken from a helicopter. The video goes along with this article in Speigel Online [in German].



Play with the video for yourself. Do it. It’s awesome.

You can control the video with the arrow keys and with shift to zoom in and command/Windows key to zoom out.

The Tolbachik volcano formation is located in the Kamchata Peninsula in Russia. When this helicopter was flying over there were FOUR volcanoes erupting simultaneously in the area, of the 29 active volcanoes. It is also home to the largest active volcano in the Northern Hemisphere, Klyuchevskaya Sopka.

The volcanoes started erupting on Tuesday. The last eruption was last November after the volcano was dormant for almost 40 years.

Here are some incredible screenshots from the video:

Photo: Spiegel Online

Photo: Spiegel Online

