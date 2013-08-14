Lightning Bolt Strikes The Hell Out Of Japanese Commuter Train [VIDEO]

A commuter train in Tokyo was took a direct hit of lightning on Monday evening, and a resident captured the dazzling result on video.

The Telegraph reports that the train was travelling over a railway bridge when it was struck, sending sparks flying at the front of the train and causing the locomotive to lose power.

There were no reported injuries and after 10 minutes the train regained power and was able to move again.

Check it out:

