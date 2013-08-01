The Second-Largest Panoramic Picture Ever Is Somewhat Terrifying

360 Cities sent us this stunning, 600,000 pixel-wide, 360° panorama photograph shot from the 1,093 ft Tokyo Tower, and it’s certainly a sight to behold.



The image is the second biggest panoramic photograph ever, and 360 Cities also shot the biggest photograph ever — an image from the BT Tower in London — but founder Jeffrey Martin said this image was “far better, more interesting, more people, better light.”

It’s certainly a sight to behold, but, frankly the detail is a little terrifying. Play around for it for a few seconds and you realise you can basically see into the private lives of people from miles away.

For example, here is a man, half-wrapped in a towel, washing his hands in a bathroom half way up a high rise building. We’d wager he has no idea this photograph is being taken:

Here’s what that image looks like when you zoom out. You can look into windows far further away than this, in fact:

Of course, this image was made for non-nefarious reasons and it took a huge amount of work (Martin says the image took 6 hours of shooting, but over 4 months to assemble on a “gigantic” Fujitsu workstation with 192GB of RAM), but still… it’s a little worrying.

You can play around with the image below or see a better resolution image at 360GigaPixels.com:

