TRUTH OR PARANOIA? Activists Claim Parts Of Tokyo Are More Radioactive Than Chernobyl

Japan says that radiation levels in Tokyo are not much higher than they were before the Fukushima disaster.



But not everyone believes the government.

Al-Jazeera talked to some of the volunteers who are digging for radiation samples in supposed hot spots around the city (via Infowars). Blogger Kouta Kinoshita claims to have recorded radiation samples that are higher than areas of Chernobyl that were evacuated.

Other activists point out that birth defects occurred in areas around Chernobyl that the government said were safe.

Al Jazeera also talked to a Tokyo mother who says her daughter is already suffering from radiation sickness. Yayoi Iinuma won’t let her daughter outside anymore.

