TOKYO RESIDENTS GETTING UNEASY: Rush For Cash, Rice, Passports, And Gold

Photo: wikimedia commons

Panic is beginning to set in in Tokyo, Reuters reports.ATMs in Tokyo are periodically failing because of a huge crush of withdrawals. “Millions” of citizens are stocking up on rice. Passport applications are going through the roof. Power is periodically failing. Restaurants are empty.



(Of course, Tokyo’s a big city, so this could describe everyday life. But with the US recommending that US citizens leave Japan, a bit of nervousness would be easy to understand).

The Fukushima reactors are 150 miles north of Tokyo. The US has advised all citizens within 50 miles of the plant to evacuate. And it has arranged voluntary evacuation for the families of government employees in Tokyo and Yokohama.

(via Zero Hedge)

See Also: The Latest On Japan’s Nuclear Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.