No one seems to be completely certain whether or not the Tokyo Olympic Games are actually going to happen

Getty/Charly Triballeuau It is unclear as to whether to Tokyo Olympics will actually go ahead.

With only six months until the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to begin, Olympic officials and the Japanese government remain torn over whether or not the biggest sporting event on the planet can and should actually go ahead.

The Games were postponed by 12-months last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are set to finally commence on July 23 2021.

However, a global resurgence of COVID-19 cases, including record infection levels in Japan, has raised fresh doubts about the safety and viability of hosting the Games, which involves flying thousands of athletes from around the world to a single location and cramming them together for several weeks.

Tokyo and 10 of Japan’s prefectures are currently in a state of emergency, with restaurants and bars forced to close from 8 p.m., while foreign visitors are also banned from entering the country.

“We need to do the best we can to prepare for the Games at this moment, but it could go either way,” Japan’s administrative and regulatory reform minister, Taro Kono, said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

“Anything is possible, but as the host of the Games we need to do whatever we can, so that when it’s a Go, we can have a good Olympic Games. The Olympic Committee must be thinking about Plan B, Plan C. But the situation is not easy.”

Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, has also said he “can’t be certain” that the Games will go ahead this summer.

“I can’t be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus,” Pound said. “I would give it 3-to-1 odds of going ahead on the basis of what we know today,” he added.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya, however, told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that he remains confident the postponed Games will be delivered as planned.

“To be very clear, we have never discussed another postponement of the Games,” Takaya said. “We have 100% concentration and focus on the delivery of a safe and secure Games this summer.

“The COVID situation is of course still an ongoing issue for everyone in the world but we will deliver the Games this year, starting July 23.”

Takaya also dismissed the idea of the Games happening behind closed doors.

“We are not willing to see the Games behind closed doors, without spectators,” he said. “In an ideal world the Games should be taking place in an atmosphere of celebration, composed by spectators and that is what we want to achieve.

“The Games is also a part of the world; we are part of the society so we need to keep closely monitoring the Covid situation and how the sporting events will be conducted and in what form.”

Japan is not due to start vaccinating its 126 million strong population until late February at the earliest, starting with frontline medical workers and followed by vulnerable older people, according to The Guardian.

On Wednesday a poll by the public broadcaster NHK revealed that only 16% of Japanese people think the Olympics should go ahead in July, while a combined 77% think they should be either postponed again or cancelled for good. 38% of those polled expressed support for cancelling the Games, while 39% said they’d favour a postponement.

If it was decided that the Games cannot go ahead this summer, it seems like that they’d be cancelled entirely, rather than being postponed once again.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said in the aftermath of the postponement of the Games last year that if they didn’t happen in the summer of 2021, they wouldn’t happen at all.

“You cannot forever employ 3,000 to 5,000 people in an organising committee,” Bach told BBC Sport in an interview.

“You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

