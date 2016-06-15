At Tokyo's new naked restaurant, they will weigh you before dinner

Naked pop-up restaurants are the hot new trend. London’s new naked restaurant already has 40,000 people on the waiting list, and it will only be open for three months.

Tokyo is also getting its version of the nude restaurant, but unlike its counterparts, it’s putting some tight restrictions for who can dine in the buff. Opening on July 29th, The Amrita (Sanskrit for “the immortality”), will have age and weight restrictions.

Guests must be between the ages of 18 and 60, and they can’t be more than ~33 pounds heavier than the average weight for their height, Rocket News 24 reports.

Customers will reportedly be weighed at the door, and their BMI (Body Mass Index) will be calculated in order to see if their weight is “normal” for their height. They must also confirm their age, according to Rocket News 24.

Customers with tattoos will also not be allowed in.

After the doctor’s office-like welcome, diners will undress, lock away their phones and cameras, and head to their tables.

Unlike The Bunyadi, London’s nude restaurant, customers at The Amrita will be required to wear paper underwear during their meals. They will be served by the “men of Amrita,” male models sporting g-strings.

No surprise here: Tickets to the pop-up are already sold out.

