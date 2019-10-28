The Tokyo Motor Show is where futuristic concept cars are first unveiled to the public – here are 6 of the wildest models from this year

Image: Business Insider Australia

The Tokyo Motor Show is traditionally where future concept cars are first revealed to the public. It’s not uncommon for prototype vehicles to outnumber actual production models on the showroom floor. Will any of these cars actually see the light of day? Who knows – but they sure are fun to look at.

Over the course of the 12-day event, the world’s leading car manufacturers will unveil scores of concept cars, some of which are more plausible than others. Here are six of the biggest showstoppers.

The Toyota LQ is an autonomous car with a difference: Toyota has equipped it with an AI assistant dubbed YUI. Business Insider Australia According to Toyota, YUI will be able to sense the driver's emotional state and sense of alertness and make adjustments on the fly to increase comfort and safety. For example: if a driver appears fatigued, YUI can emit a blast of cold air, adjust the seating or even start asking questions about a topic the driver is interested in, like baseball. Business Insider Australia In the near future, all cars will have enormous rear bumpers and tail lights. At least that's the impression we got from this year's Tokyo Motor Show. Business Insider Australia The ItoP is a highly outlandish proposition from Japanese Chemical company Toray. Just look at those doors. Business Insider Australia The ItoP is an outlandish proposition from Japanese Chemical company Toray. Just look at those doors. The Toray ItoP's cockpit looks more like something you would find inside a Star Wars spaceship than a vehicle for collecting groceries. Business Insider Australia For a three-seat car, the interior is surprisingly roomy. Business Insider Australia Like most of the concept vehicles shown off at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Toray ItoP2 purports to have a fully autonomous driving mode. Even the tail lights look futuristic. As you've probably suspected, the ItoP isn't intended for production. Instead, it's a demonstration of the types of car bodies Toray is able to create with its patented Shinayaka Polymer building materials. Business Insider Australia The Toyota 'Mirai Concept' is the next generation in zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). According to Toyota, it's essentially a completely new car compared to the current production model. Business Insider Australia Improvements in fuel cell technology purportedly offer up to 30 per cent greater range, plus improved acceleration and performance It also boasts improved passenger comfort and all-new exterior styling. The Mirai Concept is a final-stage development model – the production version is scheduled for launch starting in late 2020, initially in Japan, North America and Europe. Business Insider Australia For cashed-up auto enthusiasts, the star of this year's show was arguably the Lexus LF-30 Electrified. Slated to appear sometime in 2030, it's an all-electric BEV with a fully autonomous driving mode. According to Lexus, it will boast maximum outputs of 400kW and 700Nm and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds. Business Insider Australia Lexus only briefly showed the LF-30 on stage, but it did provide plenty of renders of the car's interior. Here's the futuristic cockpit which includes multiple touch screens and gesture controls. Lexus The Lexus LF-30's front seats have taken their design cues from first-class seats on an aeroplane. This suggests drivers will be able to catch up on some sleep during lengthy road trips. Lexus ...And now, the reality. Unlike most of the cars showcased in this gallery, the Toyota Compact BEV concept model will soon be available for purchase in Japan and other select markets. Business Insider Australia Toyota's Ultra Compact BEV is primarily designed for city dwellers who make frequent, short-distance trips. It has a maximum speed of 60 km/h and can travel up to 100 kilometres between charges. Business Insider Australia The Toyota Ultra Compact BEV will comfortably seat two adults. Families will need something a bit larger, however. Business Insider Australia Toyota also showed off a more futuristic version of the Ultra Compact BEV, dubbed the 'Business Concept'. Business Insider Australia

Business Insider Australia travelled to the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as a guest of Toyota.

