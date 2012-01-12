Take A Look At Why The Tokyo Metro Is Known As 'Commuter Hell'

The term for riding the subway in Tokyo — tsukin jigoku — translates literally as commuter hell.



A familiar sight to any Japanese commuter is the vision of smushed faces against window glass, as uniformed attendants push men, women and children alike into the packed metro in order to keep the trains moving.

This overcrowded transportation system carries 8.7 million riders daily, making it the busiest metro in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.