A drive-thru haunted house is coming to Japan, and photos show it's not for the faint of heart

- A horror production company created a drive-thru haunted house in Toyko, Japan.
- Zombies, ghosts, and other creatures will scare guests as a ghost story plays through the car’s speakers.
- Currently, the event is slated for two days, but the production company is considering more dates and times due to the overwhelming response.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Scream all you want from the confines of your car at Japan’s first drive-thru haunted house.
The haunted house is located in a giant garage in Minato-ku, Tokyo. Guests will play a ghost story from the car’s radio while zombies, ghosts, and other creatures spook the riders.
Drive-thrus and drive-ins have experienced a recent rise as they have become a successful way to deliver entertainment in a safe way. Everything from art exhibits to strip clubs has found success in a drive-thru approach.
Now, the production company Kowagarasetai is taking the same model and applying it to a haunted house. Although the event is considered a drive-thru, cars will remain stationary throughout the show.
The ghost story will set the scene and creatures will emerge from the darkness to scare the guests
“At the drive-in haunted house, guests are confined in a car so they can’t escape the horror until the end,” Kowagarasetai producer Kenta Iwana, 25, told AFP, an international news agency.”It makes it even scarier for them.”
Haunted houses are a popular summer attraction in Japan, but a majority of them have closed due to social-distancing regulations
Haunted houses usually take place in enclosed spaces and close quarters. Producers at Kowagarasetai were brainstorming ways to bring horror and landed on the drive-in model.
It worked, and the event quickly sold out for its scheduled time slots on July 4 and 5. Due to its success, the production company is considering adding more time slots and dates.
It costs ¥8,000, or about $US75, per car. For an extra ¥1,000 ($US10), visitors can have their car covered in fake blood. If guests don’t have a car, they can rent one for the experience.
- Read more:
- From strip clubs to church confessionals, 14 photos show how places around the world are getting creative with drive-thru experiences
- From ‘Starry Night’ to ‘Sunflowers,’ this immersive art exhibit lets you drive through Van Gogh paintings
- Theme parks across Japan are discouraging future visitors from screaming on roller coasters
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.