See Tokyo's Gigantic Fish Market Before It Closes Next Year

Photo: Jay Yarow/Business Insider
Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market is the largest in the world, with $15.5 million worth of fish sold there on a daily basis.But the iconic market is about to get even bigger. Tokyo recently announced plans for a new fish market 40 per cent larger than Tsukiji, to replace the 78-year-old landmark that’s become cramped and run-down in recent years.
The city will shutter Tsukiji by the end of 2013, and the fish market will reopen in a new building 1.4 miles away by the beginning of 2014.
Business Insider’s Jay Yarow got to visit the market on a trip to Japan last year. It was buzzing with activity when he arrived at 4:30 AM. Tourists aren’t normally allowed into the market before 9 AM, because they get in the way of the men who are actually selling fish. But he snuck in and snapped photos until he was kicked out.
Here's the plan for the new fish market. It may be larger, but it will be tough to replace the feel of Tsukiji
