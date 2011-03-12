TERRIFYING: 10 Incredible Videos From Today's Earthquake In Japan

Photo: AP

A 8.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan on Friday, causing massive damage and an enormous tsunami that smashed into coastal areas throughout the Pacific Ocean.Almost immediately after the quake, videos shot by citizens on the ground started popping up on YouTube. The images demonstrate the destructive power of the event, as well as the chaos and terror felt by the people affected.



The Wire sorted through the mass to bring you 10 of our favourites.

