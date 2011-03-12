TERRIFYING: 10 Incredible Videos From Today's Earthquake In Japan

Noah Davis
Japan Quake

Photo: AP

A 8.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan on Friday, causing massive damage and an enormous tsunami that smashed into coastal areas throughout the Pacific Ocean.Almost immediately after the quake, videos shot by citizens on the ground started popping up on YouTube. The images demonstrate the destructive power of the event, as well as the  chaos and terror felt by the people affected.

The Wire sorted through the mass to bring you 10 of our favourites.

Panic!

From Inside CNN's Tokyo Bureau

As It Happened, Viewed From A Third-floor Apartment

Books And Glass Crash To The Ground

A Massive Fire plume

Another Video From Inside A House As The Earthquake Struck

Wires Swaying. Water Sloshing.

Taking Cover Under A Cubicle

Even The Cars Were Rocking Back And Forth

There's an earthquake in Japan, but there's a rift between The New York Times and the Huffington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.