I’m an Amazon fan who shopped at CVS and Walgreens for my toiletries, and I preferred the more expensive store

- I usually shop for my toiletries on Amazon, but I decided to try out CVS and Walgreens.
- The Walgreens I visited had toiletries locked in security cases, and the store felt poorly organized to me.
- Although CVS was a bit more expensive, it was an overall better shopping experience.
But recently, I’ve been trying to avoid Amazon and, instead, get back into shopping in person at stores. That’s when I decided to try buying my toiletries at the two drug stores near my home in New York City — CVS and Walgreens — to see how the shopping experiences would compare.
Both companies operate more than 9,000 stores across the US, and they sell everything from toys to candy to greeting cards, but I wanted to scope out the best spot for buying toiletries.
After shopping at both stores, I had a definite favorite.
I went around lunchtime, so most of the aisles were packed with people, reminding me why I typically prefer to shop on Amazon these days.
I found this system extremely helpful and was able to find everything quickly.
Thankfully once I pressed the button, I had to wait just a few seconds before someone came over to help.
However, the store was much less crowded than the CVS, which I liked.
I found it so confusing that I had to ask an employee where to find the bar soap because I couldn’t find it anywhere. Strangely, the soaps were not with the rest of the toiletries; they were located on the other side of the cough and cold aisle.
I had to press the customer-service button located on the aisles twice, and each time it took the employee a couple of minutes to come help me. The second time, I just asked the employee to walk around the store with me to help open the cases because I needed access to many things.
It felt like I was dragging a personal shopper around the drug store.
Surprisingly, the same deodorant is significantly cheaper on Amazon, costing $US4.99 ($AU7).
For comparison, Amazon charges $US3.59 ($AU5) for the same soap.
On the other hand, CVS was slightly more expensive, but it had an easy layout so I found everything quickly, it had a self-checkout line, and it had everything I needed.
While Amazon is still easier for me and most likely my first choice, I would consider returning to CVS in the future for my toiletry needs.