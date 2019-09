The idea: A toilet seat that is five inches wider than a normal one, and can hold up to 840 pounds.



Whose idea: Big John Toilet Seat

Why it’s brilliant: The population is getting larger and larger every year, and regular toilet seats are uncomfortable for obese people. Obese people also have a problem with breaking regular toilet seats.

