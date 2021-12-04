This hotel in Japan was designed so that every room has a different color combination

The Toggle Hotel won the 2021 Dezeen Award for the “best hotel and short-stay interior of the year.”

The hotel is named Toggle because you can either be “on or off” while staying there, according to the press release. It’s meant to be a space where you can either enjoy your time off or work as much as you need, it adds.

Judges of the Dezeen awards said that the hotel’s colorful design was impactful and brave while also remaining simple, according to the design outlet.