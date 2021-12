This hotel in Japan was designed so that every room has a different color combination

The Toggle Hotel is located in the heart of Tokyo, Japan, and opened in April.

In November, The Toggle Hotel was announced as a winner of the 2021 Dezeen Award for the “best hotel and short-stay interior of the year.”

The triangular-shaped building in Tokyo’s Chiyoda City neighborhood was designed by Klein Dytham Architecture. According to a press release from the architecture firm, the gray-and-yellow pattern on the exterior was inspired by the urban infrastructure and expressway nearby.