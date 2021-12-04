This hotel in Japan was designed so that every room has a different color combination

- Tokyo’s Toggle Hotel won a 2021 Dezeen Award for its unique, two-toned design.
- Designed by Klein Dytham, every room and floor was painted in two colors to create a striking effect.
- The hotel won the award for the “best hotel and short-stay interior of the year.”
The triangular-shaped building in Tokyo’s Chiyoda City neighborhood was designed by Klein Dytham Architecture. According to a press release from the architecture firm, the gray-and-yellow pattern on the exterior was inspired by the urban infrastructure and expressway nearby.
Judges of the Dezeen awards said that the hotel’s colorful design was impactful and brave while also remaining simple, according to the design outlet.
Each side of the hotel has green terraces with views of the city and the Tokyo Dome, it adds.
At the time of writing, the cheapest room is a loft room for 10,700 yen, or around $US95 ($AU135), per night while the most expensive costs 16,200 yen, or around $US143 ($AU204), per night, according to the hotel’s website.
You can find out more about Toggle Hotel on its website, and see the winners of the Dezeen Awards here.