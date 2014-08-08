A Toddler Breached White House Security And The Secret Service Had A Fantastic Response

AP 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

A toddler managed to squeeze through the iron bars of the White House fence on Thursday — briefly setting off an alarm and lock down — but the Secret Service had a great response to the security breach.

“We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him, but in lieu of that he got a timeout and was sent on [his] way with his parents,” Secret Service spokesman Edwin Donovan told USA Today.

The mini-intruder made it onto the lawn around 8 p.m., as many were waiting for President Obama to make a statement on the situation in Iraq.

Neither the parents or the non-talking toddler were detained for any questioning, according to NBC.

The White House often has people jumping the fence, among other security scares, but as ABC News notes, a toddler getting through may be a first.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.