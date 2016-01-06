A 15-year-old who looks like a toddler wants to be the world's smallest comedian

Raman Raikvar is a teenager that looks like a toddler.

The 15-year-old, who lives in the state of Punjab in northern India, suffers from an extreme case of dwarfism, which has caused him to look and sound much younger than he is.

“When my son turned two years old, we realised he was not growing tall,” Raikvar’s father said. “Doctors prescribed him medicines, but they were of no use.”

Raikvar said he realised that he would be small for the rest of his life when he was just five years old.

“When I was in school, I realised my head was getting bigger. Children of my age were getting taller but I remained short,” he said.

Raikvar was bullied so much in school that he stopped going altogether, though that didn’t stop people from talking about him behind his back. “People make fun of me when I go out. It makes me angry, but they don’t stop, even if I ask them to,” he said.

But he’s above the haters. Currently, Raikvar has a job at local dairy shop, where business has grown since he began working there. The owner of the dairy said that people come into the store just to see Raikvar.

Though it’s a taste of fame, Raikvar has bigger ambitions.

“I want to be a comedian and make my parents proud,” Raikvar said. “I want to make a Guinness world record. I want the whole world to know about me.”

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

