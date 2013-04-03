Here's A Chinese Toddler Smoking A Cigarette

Expat Shanghai blogger Hart Hagerty was sitting in Fuxing Park the other day when she saw something shocking:



“My jaw dropped when his pajama-clad mother handed the tot a cigarette… then lit it for him … then smiled on as he smoked it… then laughed as he rolled on the ground when he felt sick,” Hagerty wrote. “As I snapped photos, my friends begged the parents to intervene, but they just enjoyed the show. This is a disturbing scene indeed, but I could not not share this.”

China has a booming tobacco market, which consumes one-third of the world’s cigarettes.

Hagerty gave us permission to run the photos below:

shanghaistylefile

shanghaistylefile

shanghaistylefile

shanghaistylefile

Shanghaistylefile

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.