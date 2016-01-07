A 19-month-old toddler is rock climbing like a pro

Ellie Farmer, better known as Little Zen Monkey online, has been rock climbing since she was only eight months old. Recently, a video of the toddler climbing a wall at 19 months has gained over 52 million views on Facebook.

Ellie’s parents, Rachael and Zak Farmer, are competitive climbers themselves. Zak told INSIDER that being around the sport at an early age helped spark Ellie’s interest.

“We helped to guide her in learning how to use her feet and how to navigate the wall,” he said. “We were surprised at how well she took to it on her own.”

Despite the Farmer’s climbing experience, they do recognise the safety concerns. Ellie’s parents always spot her when she climbs, and they put down a large climbing mat just in case she falls.

“It is natural as parents to be nervous when our child is trying new things, but my wife and I have been climbing for many years,” said Zak. “While climbing might seem extreme to many people, it is a part of everyday life for us.”

You can see more of the Little Zen Monkey on their Facebook page.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.