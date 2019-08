This dramatic point-of-view footage captures the frantic rescue of an 18-month-old Utah girl from a car that crashed into a river. She was rushed to the hospital and later released. The girl’s mother died in the accident.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Spanish Fork Police.

