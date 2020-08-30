A toddler who drifted out to sea on a unicorn floaty was rescued by a passing ship

JEWEL SAMAD / Getty Images

A 4-year-old girl was found floating on a unicorn floaty nearly a mile off the coast of Greece on Monday, according to local reports.

The child’s parents had lost track of her for a second when she drifted off into the sea.

The crew of a passing ferry rescued the toddler, pulling her aboard.

Video of the rescue captured by passenger Petros Kritsonis went viral shortly after the event was posted to Facebook.

Luckily, a crew of a passing ferry approximately 1600 feet off the Gulf of Corinth spotted the child and her inflatable companion as they drifted further and further away from the shore, reported the Greek City Times.

Captain Grigoris Karnesis pulled carefully the child aboard as onlookers watched on in awe.

“The little one was not cool, she was frozen from her fear, because the current was very strong,” Karnesis told the Greek City Times. “I put the ship in such a position so as not to affect the small buoy, I placed it in such a way that the ship was not affected by ripples, because if the buoy sank we would have serious problems. We approached it slowly and we were able to rescue the child.”

Ok, this is terrifying. A 4-year old girl was found drifting nearly a mile out to sea — off the coast of Greece — on an inflatable unicorn. Wow…pic.twitter.com/xxN4M6bbXp — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) August 27, 2020

The rescue was captured on video by passenger Petros Kritsonis and went viral soon after he posted it to Facebook. The toddler was reunited with her parents shortly after being rescued.



