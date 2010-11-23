Toddler Dies After Falling From Staples centre Luxury Suite

Photo: KTLA-TV

A young boy has died after falling nearly 50-feet from a third deck luxury suite into the lower bowl of the Staples centre after last night’s Lakers game.KTLA-TV reports that an unidentified 2 or 3-year old boy fell shortly after the game against the Warriors ended. He was rushed to USC Medical centre where he later died from his injuries.



