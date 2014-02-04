This Toddler Can't Stop Crying To 'Say Something' And It's Adorable

There’s something about emotional children listening to music that gets the Internet every time.

First came little 10-month-old Mary Lynne Leroux who was moved to tears by her mother Amanda’s rendition of the Rod Stewart single “My Heart Can’t Tell You No.”

Now circulating the web is this video of Jackson who can’t stop crying while listening to “Say Something” by A Great Big World featuring Christina Aguilera.

We first saw this video on Time.

In the video, you can hear Jackson’s dad ask if he wants to change the song. Jackson shakes his head and continues to cry. His father points out that this is the first time Jackson “has been moved.”

It’s so adorable.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.